3 Takeaways From The Halt Of Texas' Sanctuary Cities Ban

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 11:16 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Wednesday halted several major provisions of Texas’ anti-sanctuary cities bill, known as S.B. 4, after finding the cities and counties challenging the measure were on solid ground with their First and Fourth Amendment claims.



While Chief U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia didn’t completely block the law, which was slated to go into effect Friday, he issued a lengthy ruling enjoining five notable provisions.



His order blocked a requirement that local agencies comply with immigration detainer requests, and it halted a statewide ban...

