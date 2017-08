Med Board Right To Take Doctor's License, Texas Court Says

Law360, Los Angeles (August 31, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday upheld the state medical board's decision to yank a doctor's medical license, saying there was plenty of evidence to justify the board's ruling that the doctor was not complying with the proper rules for prescribing painkillers.



Tommy Ernest Swate was unable to convince a three-judge panel that the Texas Medical Board's expert witness was unreliable, that the board surprised him with records that weren't originally disclosed, or that there wasn't substantial evidence to support the accusation he wasn't properly treating chronic...

