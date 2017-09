Texas Court Affirms Gov't Immunity In Patient Suicide Suit

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has declined to revive a suit brought by the husband of a mental health patient who committed suicide while checked into a state-run facility, saying that the clinic was protected by governmental immunity.



Michael Kelly, whose wife Christy Kelly died after jumping from a moving van while being driven by staff of Permian Basin Community Centers for MHMR, attempted to argue that his case fell into a motor vehicle exception in the Texas Tort Claims Act, but the panel on Thursday ruled...

To view the full article, register now.