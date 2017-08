Lockheed's Quick Win Bid In Retaliation Suit Falls Short

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge Wednesday shot down Lockheed Martin Corp.'s effort to quash retaliation claims brought by two whistleblowers who have accused the company of fraudulent billing under a NASA contract, saying the former employees' allegations include sufficient factual support to constitute a claim.



Lockheed had sought dismissal of the case, arguing the complaint from former Lockheed Infrastructure Operations Manager Mark Javery and Brian DeJan, a project engineer for a Lockheed subcontractor, is too sparse on details regarding “safety and performance” issues they allegedly investigated or...

