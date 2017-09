4 Reasons Boston Can Be A Great Place For Patent Cases

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The District of Massachusetts is already among the busier venues for patent litigation, but Boston-based attorneys believe the district offers advantages that could attract even more cases. From science-savvy jurors to hardworking judges, Law360 looks at the factors that make Boston an appealing patent venue.



According to the legal analytics firm Lex Machina, just under 800 patent cases have been filed in the District of Massachusetts since 2007. While that is a far cry from the Eastern District of Texas, which saw over 10,000 patent cases...

To view the full article, register now.