Kirkland Taps Ex-Ropes & Gray Partner For London Office

Law360, London (September 1, 2017, 4:33 PM BST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has hired a partner specializing in investment funds from Ropes & Gray LLP for its London office, making him the sixth Ropes partner to leave the firm for the U.S. giant in the past two weeks.



Kirkland & Ellis announced on Thursday that Anand Damodaran will be joining its investment funds group as a partner in London. Damodaran advises clients on the formation of credit, private equity and real estate funds, as well as on setting up carried interest and co-investment schemes,...

