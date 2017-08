Russia Ordered To Shut 3 US Diplomatic Facilities

Law360, Nashville (August 31, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State has ordered the Russian government to close three diplomatic facilities in the U.S., the agency announced Thursday, in a move said to help restore “parity” in relations between the countries after hundreds of American diplomats recently were directed to leave Russia.



Russia must close its consulate general in San Francisco, a chancery annex in Washington, D.C., and a consular annex in New York City by Sept. 2, the State Department said.



According to the announcement, the move was made in the...

