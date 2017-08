NBA Fines Lakers $500K For Tampering After Wachtell Probe

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The National Basketball Association announced Thursday that following an independent investigation by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, it has fined the Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 for its prohibited communications with former Indiana Pacers forward Paul George.



The investigation, which came at the request of the Pacers organization, found that Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka expressed interest in the All-Star to George’s agent while he was still under contract with his former team, a violation of the league’s anti-tampering rules.



“The penalty reflected a previous warning issued...

