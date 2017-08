Draw Another Circle Trustee Alleges $25M Looting By Execs

Law360, Wilmington (August 31, 2017, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The liquidating trustee of Draw Another Circle LLC filed an adversary complaint in Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday, alleging that former executives of the media retail company looted it of $25 million to fund their own pet projects to the detriment of shareholders.



In the complaint, trustee Curtis R. Smith accused owner and board member Joel Weinshanker of diverting funds of the debtor and its subsidiaries, especially Hastings Entertainment, into vanity projects that robbed Draw Another Circle of its cash while also bringing about the liquidity issues...

