Mattis Sends Congress DOD Security Check Transition Plan

Law360, Washington (August 31, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Secretary of Defense James Mattis has signed off on a congressionally mandated proposal for the U.S. Department of Defense’s industrial security unit to take over DOD-related background checks from a new federal agency facing a governmentwide backlog estimated by one industry group at more than 700,000 people.



Mattis signed off Aug. 28 on the proposal the Defense Security Service had been required to develop by the fiscal year 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, according to the Pentagon. In an email Thursday to Law360, a Pentagon spokesperson...

To view the full article, register now.