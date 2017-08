3rd Circ. Orders Arbitrator For Welfare Fund Trustee Tussle

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel in a precedential ruling Thursday reversed and remanded a district court’s decision not to appoint an arbitrator in two related disputes between trustees of an employee benefit trust fund, finding the deadlocks on interpretations of the trust agreement within an arbitrator's purview.



A three-judge appellate panel held that a Pennsylvania federal judge erred when finding that the trust agreement did not authorize payment of compensation for meeting attendance and that the agreement additionally did not support the union trustees’ interpretation that employee...

