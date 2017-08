FBOP Can't Pause $276M Tax Refund Row For Pension Fight

Law360, Washington (August 31, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge denied an attempt by defunct banking company FBOP Corp. and other parties to pause discovery in a suit over a $276 million tax refund Thursday, although FBOP may take further steps to ditch the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.’s claim for $30 million.



In a brief minute order following a hearing Thursday, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin ruled against FBOP’s motion to stay discovery. However, Judge Durkin did state that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and other plaintiffs would have to respond...

