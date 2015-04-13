Travelers Has No Defense Duty In Shoddy Construction Fight

Law360, Los Angeles (September 1, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge granted summary judgment Thursday to insurer Travelers in a dispute over its duty to defend two real estate investment companies facing an underlying suit over claims of poorly constructed community infrastructure.



In the breach-of-contract suit, U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg said defense coverage was not available under the policy because the construction issues were not “occurrences” under fairly well-settled precedent.



The real estate plaintiffs, Northridge Village LP and Hastings Investment Co. Inc., had bought land in Chester County, Pennsylvania, and divided it...

