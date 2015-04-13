Travelers Has No Defense Duty In Shoddy Construction Fight

By Cara Salvatore

Law360, Los Angeles (September 1, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge granted summary judgment Thursday to insurer Travelers in a dispute over its duty to defend two real estate investment companies facing an underlying suit over claims of poorly constructed community infrastructure.

In the breach-of-contract suit, U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg said defense coverage was not available under the policy because the construction issues were not “occurrences” under fairly well-settled precedent.

The real estate plaintiffs, Northridge Village LP and Hastings Investment Co. Inc., had bought land in Chester County, Pennsylvania, and divided it...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

NORTHRIDGE VILLAGE, LP et al v. "TRAVELERS" INDEMNITY CO. OF CONNECTICUT et al


Case Number

2:15-cv-01947

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Insurance

Judge

MITCHELL S. GOLDBERG

Date Filed

April 13, 2015

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular