Jury Awards Chamberlain $3.6M Over Garage Door Opener IP

By Kelcee Griffis

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Chicago federal jury has handed a victory worth more than $3.6 million to a designer of residential garage door openers, ruling that a Hong Kong-based technology company infringed two patents with its Ryobi-brand openers sold through Home Depot.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. willfully infringed the designs held by the Chamberlain Group Inc., the jury found Wednesday.

Chamberlain characterized the outcome as validating its “ongoing efforts to enforce its intellectual property portfolio,” according to a Thursday statement.

"We respect the intellectual property laws of the United...
Case Information

Case Title

The Chamberlain Group, Inc. v. Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd. et al


Case Number

1:16-cv-06097

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

830(Patent)

Judge

Honorable Harry D. Leinenweber

Date Filed

June 10, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

