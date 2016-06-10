Jury Awards Chamberlain $3.6M Over Garage Door Opener IP

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Chicago federal jury has handed a victory worth more than $3.6 million to a designer of residential garage door openers, ruling that a Hong Kong-based technology company infringed two patents with its Ryobi-brand openers sold through Home Depot.



Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. willfully infringed the designs held by the Chamberlain Group Inc., the jury found Wednesday.



Chamberlain characterized the outcome as validating its “ongoing efforts to enforce its intellectual property portfolio,” according to a Thursday statement.



"We respect the intellectual property laws of the United...

