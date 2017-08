Abortion Foe, Attys Hit With $195K Sanction For Videos

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT) -- An anti-abortion activist and his attorneys who broke a court order barring the publication of videos surreptitiously recorded at meetings of an abortion provider group are on the hook for more than $195,000 in civil contempt sanctions, a California federal judge said Thursday.



U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said that while the amount was significantly lower than what the National Abortion Federation had requested, he hoped it was sufficient “to insure future compliance.”



The sanction targets the Center for Medical Progress, its founder David Daleiden...

To view the full article, register now.