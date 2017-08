PhRMA Joins Fray In Gilead's 9th Circ. FCA Battle

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America on Thursday pressed the Ninth Circuit to revisit its revival of a major False Claims Act suit targeting suspect manufacturing by Gilead Sciences Inc., warning that the revival may force drugmakers to discontinue important products.



PhRMA, in an amicus brief joined by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, asked the Ninth Circuit to grant Gilead's request for rehearing of a July ruling that rekindled an FCA suit brought by two whistleblowers. Gilead is accused of concealing information about an active...

To view the full article, register now.