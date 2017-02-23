Uber, Waymo Vie For Quick Wins On Trade Secrets Claims

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s self-driving car unit Waymo LLC filed dueling bids for summary judgment in California federal court Thursday over allegations that Uber stole autonomous-car secrets.



Uber and its subsidiary Otto Trucking LLC sought to toss claims that they misappropriated Waymo trade secrets and infringed U.S. Patent Number 9,368,936 by stealing intellectual property for Waymo’s laser imaging sensors. In its own filing, Waymo urged the court to dismiss some of Uber and Otto Trucking’s affirmative defenses, saying they lack factual support.



“Despite Uber...

