Uber, Waymo Vie For Quick Wins On Trade Secrets Claims

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s self-driving car unit Waymo LLC filed dueling bids for summary judgment in California federal court Thursday over allegations that Uber stole autonomous-car secrets.

Uber and its subsidiary Otto Trucking LLC sought to toss claims that they misappropriated Waymo trade secrets and infringed U.S. Patent Number 9,368,936 by stealing intellectual property for Waymo’s laser imaging sensors. In its own filing, Waymo urged the court to dismiss some of Uber and Otto Trucking’s affirmative defenses, saying they lack factual support.

“Despite Uber...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Waymo LLC v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al


Case Number

3:17-cv-00939

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

William Alsup

Date Filed

February 23, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular