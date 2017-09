Gov't Rips Challenge To Trump's 2-For-1 Regulation Order

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The federal government Thursday slammed an effort by advocacy groups to overturn President Donald Trump’s executive order mandating that federal agencies repeal two rules for each new one, telling a D.C. federal judge the suit fails to identify an injury to the groups.



Public Citizen, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Communications Workers of America have failed to demonstrate standing in their challenge to Executive Order 13,771 — Trump’s “one in, two out” order issued in January — and have seemingly backed off their First...

