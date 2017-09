IRS Isn't Shielded From $13M Ponzi Clawback, 9th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday affirmed a roughly $13 million victory for the bankruptcy trustee of collapsed real estate firm and Ponzi vehicle DBSI Inc. over the IRS in a suit brought to claw back fraudulent tax payments, finding Congress has unequivocally waived the government’s sovereign immunity defense against the claims.



In a published panel decision, the circuit court said that both a bankruptcy court and federal district court correctly determined that the Internal Revenue Service must hand over tax payments it collected from a DBSI affiliate...

To view the full article, register now.