HFF Guides $109M Deal For San Diego Office Tower

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A privately held real estate investment and advisory firm scooped up a 24-story San Diego office tower for $109.5 million, the buyer’s and seller’s representative Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP said Thursday.

Under the deal, Rockwood Capital LLC bought 600 B St., a 359,278-square-foot property that takes up an entire city block between Sixth and Seventh avenues in "America's Finest City," without existing debt, according to the release. HFF on Thursday also announced $81.2 million in acquisition financing and said HFF also arranged a three-year, floating-rate, interest-only...
