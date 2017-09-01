By Andrew Schilling and Megan Whitehill September 1, 2017, 12:42 PM EDTLaw360, New York (September 1, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT) -- Last year, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York handed the banking industry some much-needed ammunition to fight back against False Claims Act suits premised on broad certifications of compliance.[1] Specifically, in Bishop v. Wells Fargo & Co.,[2] the court affirmed the dismissal of a declined qui tam suit in which the relators had alleged that the defendant banks were not in compliance with federal banking laws and regulations when they borrowed money at favorable rates from the Fed’s discount window. In the absence...
Revisiting Bishop In Light Of Escobar
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login