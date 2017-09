Don’t Apply Chevron To Inmate Calls Decision, DC Circ. Told

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Inmate calling companies, local sheriff’s departments and the Federal Communications Commission all urged the D.C. Circuit on Thursday to leave intact its ruling that limited the FCC’s authority to regulate in-state prison calls, arguing that the appeals court is not obligated to defer to agency precedent.



Securus Technologies Inc., Global Tel*Link and other carriers said in a Thursday brief that the D.C. Circuit rightly found that the FCC could not put caps on intrastate prison calls and that the commission’s October 2015 order doing so was...

