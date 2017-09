SEC Taps Ropes & Gray, Other BigLaw Attys For Top Posts

Law360, Los Angeles (August 31, 2017, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filled some of its leadership posts on Thursday, naming Ropes & Gray LLP’s Dalia Blass to direct an investment division and placing alumni from Gibson Dunn, WilmerHale, O’Melveny & Myers LLP, Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as senior advisers.



Blass will serve as the director of the SEC’s Division of Investment Management, handling the commission’s regulation of investment companies, variable insurance companies and federally registered investment advisers, the SEC said Thursday.



Blass, a former...

