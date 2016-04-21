SunEdison Asks To Split Insurance To Cover Securities Deals

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT) -- SunEdison Inc. on Thursday asked a New York bankruptcy judge to allow its insurers to split more than $23 million in coverage between the settlements of two shareholder suits against its yieldcos.

If approved, the agreement will allocate $20 million of the proceeds of the SunEdison’s ABC Tower director and officers policies to a settlement with a TerraForm Global shareholder and $13.6 million to a TerraForm Power shareholder, with the remainder of the coverage to go toward a $32 million settlement with SunEdison’s unsecured creditors....
Case Information

Case Title

SunEdison, Inc., et al.,


Case Number

1:16-bk-10992

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

April 21, 2016

