Russia Sues Yukos Vehicle In Bid To Claim Arbitration Award

Law360, London (September 1, 2017, 3:29 PM BST) -- Russia issued a claim for £1.2 million ($1.56 million) against Yukos Oil Co. vehicle Financial Performance Holdings B.V. in the English High Court on Friday, over the alleged nonpayment of an arbitration award made in September 2016 in favor of the Russian Federation.



The International Centre for Legal Protection, or ICLP, set up to defend the Russian Federation against claims stemming from Russia’s dismantling of former oil giant Yukos, alleges that Financial Performance Holdings has failed to pay costs connected to an arbitration award made under...

