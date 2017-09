NFL Star's Suspension Arbitration Challenged Before Decision

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The National Football League Players Association on Thursday made a surprise move to file a preemptive challenge in Texas federal court to the forthcoming arbitration decision over Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game domestic violence suspension, calling the disciplinary process a “league-orchestrated conspiracy.”



The NFLPA filed the lawsuit late Thursday after the conclusion of a three-day arbitration hearing over Elliott’s suspension with league-appointed arbitrator Harold Henderson. The lawsuit is a bold move as it comes before Henderson has even issued his decision, which the union...

To view the full article, register now.