Texas Justices To Review $9.6M Oil Rig Injury Verdict

Law360, Los Angeles (September 1, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Diamond Offshore Services Ltd.’s challenge of an appellate court ruling upholding a $9.6 million jury award to a former employee who had been injured on an oil rig, after Diamond contended the trial court wrongly kept out key video evidence.



In a short case event entry, the Texas high court granted Diamond’s petition for review, and scheduled December oral arguments for its challenge of a 2015 appellate ruling upholding the verdict won by plaintiff Willie David Williams....

