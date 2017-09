Texas Justices To Review Personal Liability For Enviro Fine

Law360, Houston (September 5, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court is giving the state of Texas a chance to argue that a lower appellate court wrongly allowed an officer of a limited liability company, who was slapped with nearly $370,000 in fines for environmental violations, a new trial by too narrowly interpreting the doctrine of personal liability.



The Texas Supreme Court on Friday granted review to the state in its battle with Bernard Morello over whether he should be held personally liable for his alleged removal of a system that was in...

To view the full article, register now.