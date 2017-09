Texas Justices Take Up Xerox Challenge To $1B Medicaid Suit

Law360, Dallas (September 1, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review arguments from Xerox that it’s wrongly facing sole liability in a civil Medicaid fraud suit accusing the company of signing off on $1.1 billion in claims for orthodontic services without properly vetting them.



The court will hear argument Dec. 6 on the issue of whether the remedies sought by Texas for the alleged Medicaid fraud should be considered damages that are subject to proportionate-responsibility calculations. Xerox Corp. and its claims processor subsidiary Xerox State Healthcare LLC —...

To view the full article, register now.