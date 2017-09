Jordan Asks Justices To End Terror Suits Against Arab Bank

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The kingdom of Jordan, its central bank and former U.S. diplomats have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to free Arab Bank PLC from suits accusing it of financing terrorism, saying the Alien Tort Statute can’t be used to go after corporations with barely any ties to the United States.



Thousands of foreign victims of terrorist attacks and their successors have accused Arab Bank, Jordan’s biggest lender, of serving Hamas and other groups that target civilians. The Second Circuit affirmed the dismissal of the case in 2015,...

