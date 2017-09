Fed OKs Qualified Financial Contracts Rule For Big Banks

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT) -- The governors of the Federal Reserve voted Friday morning to approve a new rule meant to prevent a stampede of defaults on derivative and swap contracts if a massive bank that anchors the global financial system goes under.



The rule, which was first proposed in 2016, will give federal banking regulators as long as 48 hours after a megabank files for bankruptcy to try to transfer those instruments to a bank that can honor them before a counterparty can declare a default. The Fed’s governors unanimously...

