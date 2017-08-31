Telecom Co. CenturyLink Hit With TCPA Suit Over Robocalls

By Allison Grande

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida resident filed a putative class action in federal court Thursday alleging that telecom provider CenturyLink Inc. is skirting the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by "bombarding" people who are not its customers with unwanted autodialed and prerecorded calls. 

Plaintiff Brian Gardner said in a 10-page complaint that he is one of the "unsuspecting consumers" affected by the business practice of the Louisiana-based company and that CenturyLink has called him on his cellphone on a daily basis since June.

"Plaintiff is not a CenturyLink customer, yet has been bombarded with autodialed and prerecorded calls...
Case Information

Case Title

Gardner v. Centurylink, Inc.


Case Number

8:17-cv-02084

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Charlene Edwards Honeywel

Date Filed

August 31, 2017

Companies

Government Agencies

