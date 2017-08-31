Telecom Co. CenturyLink Hit With TCPA Suit Over Robocalls
Plaintiff Brian Gardner said in a 10-page complaint that he is one of the "unsuspecting consumers" affected by the business practice of the Louisiana-based company and that CenturyLink has called him on his cellphone on a daily basis since June.
"Plaintiff is not a CenturyLink customer, yet has been bombarded with autodialed and prerecorded calls...
