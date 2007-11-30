How They Won It

Weil Draws On Team Dynamics For Win In Archstone Suit

By Jon Hill

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The task that Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP faced in running the defense of some of the biggest names in real estate and finance in a dispute over the $22 billion leveraged buyout of the Archstone-Smith real estate investment trust could hardly have been more complex, but with a partner-led core team of attorneys that stayed on the case for 10 years, the firm secured a complete victory last month.

That outcome, handed down in a ruling in Colorado federal court on Aug. 25, saw Tishman...
Case Information

Case Title

Stender et al v. Archstone-Smith Operating Trust


Case Number

1:07-cv-02503

Court

Colorado

Nature of Suit

Stockholders Suits

Judge

William J. Martinez

Date Filed

November 30, 2007

