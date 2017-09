Staffing Co. Not Covered For Wage Class Deal, Judge Rules

Law360, Los Angeles (September 1, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover staffing services company W.G. Hall LLC's costs to settle a putative class action accusing it of failing to pay workers for orientations, travel time and other activities, a California judge ruled on Friday, saying the company wasn't accused of committing a covered wrongful act.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins granted summary judgment in Zurich's favor, agreeing with the insurer that WGH's professional liability coverage wasn't implicated because the company was already obligated to pay its workers' wages...

