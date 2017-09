Fed. Circ. Affirms CardiAQ Win In $112M Trade Secret Row

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld CardiAQ Valve Technologies Inc.’s win in a $112 million patent and trade secrets case against a Canadian company that CardiAQ collaborated with on a heart valve implant, calling a lower court’s refusal to order a new trial “well reasoned.”



A three-judge panel said a Massachusetts federal court did not abuse its discretion when denying Neovasc Inc. a new trial on claims the company misappropriated trade secrets. The Federal Circuit also said the damages award was not “against the weight of...

To view the full article, register now.