EEOC, Darden Must Brief Bad Faith Role In Sanctions Bid

Law360, Miami (September 1, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday directed the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Darden Restaurants Inc. to brief him on the significance if he finds that company documents the agency sought in an age discrimination suit concerning the Seasons 52 chain were not destroyed in bad faith.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman asked the parties to address three questions stemming from the EEOC's motion for sanctions for spoliation, which alleges GMRI Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Darden that operates its Seasons 52 eateries, destroyed...

To view the full article, register now.