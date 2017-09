Marshall Islands Ship Owner Says Fla. Co. Must Pay Award

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Marshall Islands-based ship owner has asked a Florida federal court to confirm an arbitral award it won against a trading company headquartered in the state, which was issued in a dispute stemming from the Florida firm’s alleged failure to timely perform under a charter contract.



Althea Shipping Co. SA on Thursday asked the court to confirm an award of nearly $250,000, plus interest, that an arbitrator at the London Maritime Arbitration Association issued against Technologies and Supply Inc. in March. The arbitrator, Quentin Bargate, had...

