Caterpillar Wins In Age Discrimination Suit Over Benefits

Law360, Springfield (September 1, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday handed summary judgment to heavy equipment manufacturer Caterpillar Inc. in a suit brought by a group of laid off workers who claimed Cat's Supplemental Unemployment Benefit Plan liquidation program caused a significant disparate impact on older workers.



The plaintiffs, a mix of 48 current employees or the estates of deceased employees of Caterpillar’s Joliet plant, claimed that the terms of the elimination of the Cat's Supplemental Unemployment Benefit Plan, known as the SUB program, discriminated against older workers who were...

