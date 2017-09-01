Dell EMC Settles Transgender Bias Claim For $110K

Law360, Boston (September 1, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT) -- Dell EMC will pay $110,000 and update policies to resolve claims that it discriminated against a transgender worker and subjected her to a hostile work environment, the Massachusetts attorney general said Friday.



The former worker for EMC Corp., a subsidiary of the recently merged Hopkinton, Massachusetts-based tech giant, was allegedly denied job opportunities and was subjected to a hostile work environment for her sex and gender identity, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said. She was then allegedly retaliated against for raising concerns with her employer, Healey’s...

To view the full article, register now.