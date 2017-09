Md. Court Says Judge's Errors Nix Man’s Med Mal Trial Win

Law360, Los Angeles (September 5, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appellate court on Friday overturned a jury’s verdict in favor of a man accusing a neurosurgeon of failing to properly consider the risks of his spinal surgery, saying the trial judge erred by giving the jury certain special instructions and by tacitly imposing a one-hour verdict deadline.



In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Special Appeals panel reversed a jury verdict awarding $329,00 to Mark Armacost in a suit accusing Dr. Reginald Davis of performing an anterior cervical discectomy despite the patient not...

To view the full article, register now.