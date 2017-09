7th Circ. Affirms Exxon's Trial Win In Asbestos Cancer Suit

Law360, Springfield (September 1, 2017, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday backed a jury's finding that a man contracted lung cancer from smoking rather than his exposure to asbestos insulation while working at an Exxon Mobil refinery and on a Navy ship, saying the verdict was the result of a fair trial.



Charles Krik sued Exxon, insulation manufacturer Owens-Illinois Inc. and a dozen other companies in 2010, two years after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Krik blamed the companies for his disease, insofar as he claimed they were negligent and responsible for...

