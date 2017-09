MF Global Urges Court To Rethink Insurer Arbitration Order

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT) -- MF Global asked a New York bankruptcy judge Thursday to reconsider his order requiring the defunct brokerage to arbitrate in Bermuda a coverage dispute with its excess insurer, Allied World, urging the court to take another look at the firm's contention that its liquidation plan supersedes an arbitration provision.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn last month granted the request of Allied World Assurance Co. Ltd. to send the dispute over a $15 million errors-and-omissions policy to arbitration in Bermuda, where Allied World is based. MF Global Holdings Ltd....

