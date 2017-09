Judge Won't Halt Menendez Trial On Voting Days

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has denied Sen. Bob Menendez's second bid to adjourn his upcoming corruption trial on certain days to allow him to participate in critical votes on Capitol Hill, ruling Thursday that Menendez will be treated like “any other criminal defendant.”



U.S. District Judge William H. Walls rejected Menendez’s argument that the current trial schedule, which begins Wednesday, requires him to choose between exercising his constitutional right to be present at trial and his duties as a congressman. Menendez and Florida ophthalmologist Salomon...

