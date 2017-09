Honda Reaches $605M Deal To Exit Takata Air Bag MDL

Law360, Miami (September 1, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Honda Motor Co. Ltd. agreed to a $605 million settlement Friday to exit multidistrict litigation over defective Takata Corp. air bags that will accelerate removal of the dangerous airbag inflators from 16.5 million affected Honda vehicles.



The deal includes a $200 million fund to expand Takata airbag inflator recall efforts to try to reach owners of affected vehicles who have not been located or have not responded to recall notices, according to the car company. Honda will also set up a fund for class members who...

