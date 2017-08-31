Raytheon Hit With $25M Trade Secrets Suit

Law360, Washington (September 1, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Raytheon Company has been hit with a $25 million suit from a former partner on a government contract bid over allegations it misappropriated the company’s trade secrets in violation of a nondisclosure agreement.



Peraton Inc., formerly Harris IT Services Corporation, claims Raytheon violated a nondisclosure agreement, signed as part of a scrapped teaming effort on a pair of government contracts, by allowing personnel who had access to Harris’ trade secrets under the partnership to work with competitor companies now pursuing those same contracts with Raytheon, according...

