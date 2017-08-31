Raytheon Hit With $25M Trade Secrets Suit

By Chuck Stanley

Law360, Washington (September 1, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Raytheon Company has been hit with a $25 million suit from a former partner on a government contract bid over allegations it misappropriated the company’s trade secrets in violation of a nondisclosure agreement.

Peraton Inc., formerly Harris IT Services Corporation, claims Raytheon violated a nondisclosure agreement, signed as part of a scrapped teaming effort on a pair of government contracts, by allowing personnel who had access to Harris’ trade secrets under the partnership to work with competitor companies now pursuing those same contracts with Raytheon, according...
Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Peraton, Inc. v. Raytheon Company


Case Number

1:17-cv-00979

Court

Virginia Eastern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Anthony J Trenga

Date Filed

August 31, 2017

