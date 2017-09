Texas Appeals Court Tosses Suit Over Dental Treatment

Law360, Houston (September 5, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court tossed a suit brought by two patients accusing a dentist and his practice of reneging on a promise to reimburse them for dental work that had to be corrected by others, holding that the claims are medical malpractice claims and must be dismissed because the patients failed to provide an expert report.



Texas' Second Court of Appeals issued an opinion Thursday siding with Dr. Andre Ellis and Gateway Dental, agreeing that the claims brought by Amanda and Rachel Ho must be dismissed...

