WV High Court Backs Win For Clinic In Wrongful Death Case

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT) -- The West Virginia Supreme Court has refused to revive a suit accusing a family medical clinic of improperly treating a patient’s lung infection, leading to his death, ruling instead that the trial court was right to deny a new trial after the jury sided with the clinic.



The high court on Friday rejected arguments from Lisa Brown on behalf of Ronald Brown, who died after being treated at Berkeley Family Medicine Associates, that the trial court unfairly excluded evidence about the correct standard of care and...

To view the full article, register now.