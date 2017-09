Court Rebuffs Native Group’s Bid For Federal Recognition

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday released the federal government from a suit filed by the descendants of a Native American group who asserted the tribe should be legally recognized under the Indian Reorganization Act, saying the group hasn't exhausted its administrative remedies.



U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras granted the federal government’s bid to toss a suit from the Mdewakanton Sioux Indians of Minnesota, a group that says it's composed of lineal descendants of the Mdewakanton band of the Sioux tribe. The judge wrote that the...

