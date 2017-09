DOI Secretary Zinke Names Members To Mineral Royalty Panel

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has named representatives from states, tribes, the energy industry and academia to a departmental committee that will advise the secretary about energy development on federal lands and potential changes to regulations, according to a department statement Friday.



Zinke named 20 primary members and 18 alternate members to serve on the DOI’s Royalty Policy Committee, which was launched in March, according to the DOI statement.



The committee, which will meet for the first time on Oct. 4, will advise Zinke...

