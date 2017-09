White Collar 'Goes Dark' With Rise Of Secret Messaging Apps

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT) -- White collar suspects’ use of email and other electronic communications about their illicit activity has been a boon to prosecutors for decades, but the rise of encrypted messaging apps and other new technology may be a roadblock to Wall Street prosecutors accustomed to a run of successes.



Secret messaging apps like Signal, Telegram, WhatsApp and others not only offer end-to-end encryption, but some even allow for self-destructing messages, a far cry from the pages and pages of emails, chat room records and other electronic communications relied...

